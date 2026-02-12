North Star Reach CEO Named Runner-Up in 2025 CEO Pinnacle Awards

North Star Reach, the ninth U.S. residential camp in the SeriousFun Children’s Network founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, is proud to announce that Chief Executive Officer J.J. Lewis has been named runner-up in the Not-for-Profit category of the 2025 CEO Pinnacle Awards, a national program recognizing exceptional chief executive leadership across sectors. Angela Williams, President & CEO of United Way Worldwide, was selected as the category winner.

The CEO Pinnacle Awards program, produced by the Chief Executives Council, honors CEOs who demonstrate excellence in organizational leadership, financial stewardship, professional experience, education, and volunteer or philanthropic engagement. Winners and finalists are selected from hundreds of applications nationwide following a competitive screening and judging process.

Lewis, who became CEO of North Star Reach in 2024, was recognized for his collaborative leadership and role in helping guide the organization through a period of renewal and growth. Working in close partnership with the Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, and community partners, Lewis has supported the relaunch of camp programming, strengthened governance and strategic planning efforts, and helped expand philanthropic and community engagement.

“I’m deeply honored to be recognized as a runner-up alongside such accomplished nonprofit leaders,” said Lewis. “This recognition truly belongs to our entire Campily, our board, staff, volunteers, donors, and partners, whose shared commitment makes the magic of North Star Reach possible. I’m grateful to be part of a team that leads with heart, purpose, and collaboration.”

The CEO Pinnacle Awards evaluate leaders across Small, Medium, Enterprise, Startup, Government, and Not-for-Profit organizations, considering both public and private entities. According to the Chief Executives Council, the program highlights leaders whose work offers examples of resilience, service, and excellence in a complex and evolving landscape.

“Chief Executives continued to demonstrate their significant contributions in 2025, and the CEO Pinnacle Awards bring recognition to these hard-working individuals,” said Neil Brown, CEO of the Chief Executives Council. “We congratulate this year’s honorees and finalists and hope their examples help others continue to lead with impact.”

This recognition comes during a milestone year for North Star Reach as the organization celebrates its 10-Year Anniversary and Year of Mooseness in 2026. As the camp reflects on a decade of impact, it continues to advance its mission of providing life-changing, medically supported camp experiences for children with serious health challenges and their families, always at no cost to them, while building momentum for the next chapter of service, belonging, and joy.

Community members are invited to learn more about North Star Reach, explore ways to get involved, and be part of the Year of Mooseness by visiting www.northstarreach.org.