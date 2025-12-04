North Star Reach Receives $150,000 Grant to Support 2026 Camps

North Star Reach, the therapeutic residential camp in Pinckney serving children with serious health challenges, has received a $150,000 grant from The A.A. Van Elslander Foundation. The funding will fully support one of the organization’s two-week-long 2026 Residential Summer Camp sessions and one of four Family Camp Weekends, allowing participating children and families to attend at no cost.

The grant comes as North Star Reach prepares for its “Year of Mooseness” in 2026, marking its 10th anniversary. The organization plans to expand its capacity next year, offering medically supported camp experiences backed by volunteer physicians, nurses, mental health professionals, and trained program staff.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for this investment in our children and families,” said J.J. Lewis, CEO of North Star Reach. “The A.A. Van Elslander Foundation is helping ensure that kids who often feel isolated by illness will paddle across the lake, laugh around the campfire, and form memories and friendships that last a lifetime. This gift truly amplifies the magic of camp.”

Residential Summer Camps serve children ages 7–15 living with conditions such as congenital heart disease, organ transplants, epilepsy, and sickle cell disease. Family Camp Weekends offer households a chance to attend together, with programs focused on connection, rest, and shared experiences in a medically safe and inclusive setting.

More information about 2026 camp dates, family program applications, and volunteer opportunities will be posted at northstarreach.org. Community members can also sign up for the Trail Mix eNewsletter to receive updates throughout the anniversary year.