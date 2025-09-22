North Star Reach Receives $600,000 Grant

North Star Reach, the ninth U.S. residential camp in the SeriousFun Children’s Network founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, is thrilled to announce that the community has fully unlocked the $600,000 matching grant from The Ted and Jane Von Voigtlander Foundation, raising an incredible $600,000 to double donations supporting transformative, no-cost camp experiences for children with serious health challenges and their families across the Great Lakes region.

“This is an extraordinary moment for our camp,” said Sheri Mark, Board Chair of North Star Reach. “We are deeply grateful to Gwen Haggerty-Bearden, Steven Bearden, and The Ted and Jane Von Voigtlander Foundation for their vision and leadership in offering us this challenge opportunity. And we are equally thankful to every single donor who stepped up to meet this challenge. Together, you have ensured that children with serious health challenges will experience belonging, joy, and connection at camp for years to come.”

While this achievement represents a powerful endorsement of North Star Reach’s mission, it is also a call to action. With the matching grant fully unlocked, the camp is poised to deepen its impact, expand programs, and welcome even more children and families into the magic of camp.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity that made this milestone possible,” said J.J. Lewis, CEO of North Star Reach. “This match is more than dollars, it’s a powerful statement of belief in the magic of camp. Because of you, we can bring more children and families to camp, expand our programming, and create life-long friendships and memories. Thank you for believing in our mission and being part of our Campily.”

As North Star Reach looks ahead to its 10-year anniversary in 2026, the organization invites the community to stay engaged and join in upcoming 2025 fall programs. Highlights include: