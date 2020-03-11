Advertisement





The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners is looking for people to be considered for appointment on the Washtenaw County Road Commission. The Board of Commissioners will make these appointments at its upcoming session on April 22, 2020, at 6:45 p.m. in the Board Room, Administration Building, 220 North Main Street, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Individuals interested in applying should apply online at https://ewashtenaw.formstack.com/forms/board_application IN ADDITION TO providing/attaching a resume.

Those resumes received by APRIL 13, 2020 will be submitted to the Board of Commissioners for its consideration on April 22, 2020. The appointments will become effective on April 22, 2020. These appointments include:

– Road Commission – The Board of Commissioners is looking to fill two (2) positions for the remainder of six-year terms expiring December 31, 2025. The Road Commission is responsible for maintaining certain County roadways. Individuals interested in appointment to the Washtenaw County Road Commission should have experience managing organizations, understanding and respect for labor unions and the bargaining process, be knowledgeable about the Washtenaw County Road Commission, possess strong leadership and communication skills, have excellent customer service skills, value employees and be committed to serving out the remainder of this term.

For additional information, please contact the Washtenaw County Clerk’s Office. Phone: (734) 222-6655.

