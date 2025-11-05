November Brings Lower Gas Prices to Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan are down 11 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.97 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 20 cents less than this time last month and 21 cents less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $44 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $13 from 2024’s highest price last July.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.45 million b/d to 8.92 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 216.7 million barrels to 210.7 million. Gasoline production decreased, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 33 cents to settle at $60.48 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 6.9 million barrels from the previous week. At 416.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.



CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2024 Low 2024 High Record High National $3.04 $3.04 $3.05 $3.16 $3.11 $3.03 (Dec. 29) $3.68 (Apr. 19) $5.02 (June 2022) Michigan $2.97 $2.98 $3.08 $3.17 $3.18 $2.81 (Jan. 8) $3.81 (July 26) $5.22 (June 2022) Detroit $3.00 $2.99 $3.00 $3.12 $3.18 $2.88 (Jan. 8) $3.74 (July 26) $5.31 (June 2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

Every day up to 130,000 stations in the nation and more than 4,200 stations in Michigan are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com.