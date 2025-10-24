Once a Townie, Always a Townie: Chelsea Historical Society to Host Evening of Hometown Nostalgia

Photo: New Sorensen Subdivision Frisbees and Neighbors. Courtesy of CAHS

The Chelsea Area Historical Society invites the community to step back in time for an evening of memories, laughter, and small-town nostalgia at their upcoming First Monday special program.

On Monday, November 3rd at 7 PM at the Chelsea Depot on Jackson Street, host Paul Schissler will lead a spirited panel discussion featuring longtime Chelsea residents Kathleen Treado Daniels, Anne Treado Mann, Sue Frisbie Bauer, Jan Powers, Cindy Frisbie Gauss, and John Storey. Together, they’ll share stories of growing up in Chelsea during the 1960s and ’70s — a time of bike rides, neighborhood adventures, and lifelong friendships.

“Growing up just off Main Street made us proud Townies,” remembers Daniels. “We lived on our bikes — me on my pink Schwinn, Anne on her blue one — cruising over to Madison Street to hang with two of the Frisbie girls. Across from us on South Street, the Powers family moved into that big old Victorian (nine kids!) and we became instant friends.”

A Simpler Time

All across America, in small towns like Chelsea, the 1960s were a time of close-knit families, neighborhood kids, and the freedom to roam. Children spent summer days exploring their towns, returning home only when the streetlights flickered on.

“Roaming Chelsea till the streetlights came on was the best kind of childhood,” said Daniels. “So many memories, so many familiar faces still here. We love this town — can’t wait to share our stories!”

Event Details

Teenage Townies: A Look Back at Childhood in Chelsea

When: Monday, November 3rd at 7 PM

Where: Chelsea Depot, Jackson Street

Admission: Free for CAHS Members, $10 for non-members

It promises to be a night full of stories, smiles, and a whole lot of hometown nostalgia. Come share in the pure magic of growing up in Chelsea during the ’60s and ’70s.

For more information, contact the Chelsea Area Historical Society.