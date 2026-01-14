Only Love Can Drive Out Darkness: Holy Faith Church in Saline to Hold MLK-Inspired Vigil

Holy Faith Church invites members of the community to attend the event, which includes a lantern-lit gathering at church property along Ann Arbor-Saline Road

In light of the events in Minnesota and in cities across the country, Holy Faith Church in Saline and the congregation’s “Voices for Justice” group are sponsoring a vigil on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 19.

Community members are invited to join the vigil, which will include people bringing flashlights, lanterns and other light sources to stand in witness at the church’s front lawn along Ann Arbor-Saline Road near the Lodi Township border.

“We want to take a stand in favor of the rule of law and the dignity of everyone, including both law enforcement personnel, immigrants, and protesters,” said Rev. Andrea Martin, pastor at Holy Faith. “We have visible real estate facing Ann

Arbor-Saline Road and plan to assemble on our front lawn so that passersby see us and know that Christ calls us to respect one another’s lives and value even across differences.”

“Voices For Justice” is a group of Holy Faith members who feel compelled by their faith to defend human dignity, stand with the poor and powerless, advocate for justice, work for peace, and care for the earth. The group emerged in 2025 from conversations about how to respond to the current crises of democracy and human rights in the U.S. and the world.

Holy Faith is titling this event “Only Love Can Drive Out Darkness,” a reference to a 1957 sermon delivered by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama.

In that sermon, Dr. King said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

Here are the event details:

Title – Only Love Can Drive Out Darkness: Recommitting to MLK’s Dream

– Only Love Can Drive Out Darkness: Recommitting to MLK’s Dream When – Jan. 19, 3-5pm

Where – Holy Faith Church, 6299 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd., Saline What we will do:

Please bring flashlights, lanterns, or light sources to shine.