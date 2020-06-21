Advertisement

| 3 min | from John Hansen with Doug Marrin |

We get better at Zoom all the time. We now know that you can participate in the Forum by cell phone while riding on your tractor bailing hay. Can the hot tub be far behind?

Ron Darr joined us mostly to say goodbye. Ron is resigning from the Dexter Board of Education after 18 years of service. He received lots of thanks and praise for efforts particularly with the administration of the bond issues that have enabled the construction and maintenance of our fine school facilities.

“When my youngest son graduated last year, I made it known at that time that I would quickly follow behind him and resign,” Ron told the Forum. “It would allow somebody else to be appointed and get their feet wet and allow them to run for the seat in November. I think it’s important that we have a good mix of board members that have children in school.”

Speaking of the schools, Board President Julie Schumaker let us know that the district is working on plans for re-opening the schools in the fall. There will be school but the details will probably not be worked out until August and are, of course, highly dependent on the control of the virus.

Julie told the Forum, “The governor did make a statement this week that hopefully, schools will open in the fall, but there are a set of guidelines that will be issued that have not yet been issued. Dexter schools are working on several different scenarios: One would be we operate as normal. Another would be having fewer children in the classroom. Or, it could be we go through these periodic stay at home orders where it’s completely virtual or a blend between virtual and in-person. We are planning for all of those contingencies.”

The trail extension from downtown running south to Creekside school should be done by the end of July. Councilmember Paul Cousins told the Forum that “we’ve been told everything is on schedule.”

We met Dom Nelson, the new Executive Director of the Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce. Dom is a digital marketing guy who also sells real estate. He wants to get to know you better and will buy you a doughnut at the Dexter Bakery if you show up on Doughnuts with Dom day.

“It’s kind of a challenging time right now for the chamber, but I think things are turning around pretty,” Dom said. “We’re getting back to business quicker than I expected. People seem to be anxious to get back out there.”

Paul Cousins talked about the city’s attempt to help out our local businesses (mostly restaurants) by safely using some street space on a temporary basis.

Commissioner Maciejewski explained that the county is in the process of establishing a commission on ageing to deal with our growing senior population.

Zach Michels noted that there will be three seats open on the city council. The council is non partisan so there is no primary in August. The election will be in November. The filing date is July 21 and at this time there are no candidates.

In one of those ‘all government is local’ moments we learned that Dexter Township has 18 emergency warning sirens and Webster has 0.

Dexter Township Supervisor Harley Rider told attendees about the township’s state-of-the-art sirens. “We went all solar so that we weren’t dependent upon having them near a power line. We also have a control station where we can individually control them. Ours are different than the counties in that ours are a lower frequency which penetrates better. We can also do voiceovers. This system is the only one like it in the county and one of two like it in the State of Michigan.”

Candidates with competitive primaries are encouraged to volunteer to give their stump speech at either of our next two meetings. We allocate five minutes for the speech and another five minutes for questions that are designed to help understand the candidates position. We ask that you not mention your opponents. We want to know why we should vote for you not why we should not vote for them. Contact John or Karl to get on the schedule.

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum will be via Zoom on Saturday, July 4 at 8:30 AM. Yes, it is Independence Day but we meet in the morning before all the celebrating starts.

