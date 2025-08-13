Oscar’s Sports & Grill to Be Featured on National TV, Community Invited to Join Filming

Photo: Google Street View

Oscar’s Sports & Grill in Saline will soon be in the national spotlight. The restaurant will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants, hosted by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, with filming scheduled for Thursday, August 29. The public is invited to attend and take part in the celebration.

America’s Best Restaurants travels the country showcasing standout locally owned eateries. Each episode highlights the food, atmosphere, and community connections that make these establishments unique, blending behind-the-scenes stories with signature dishes and the people who prepare them.

For Oscar’s owner, James Scalzi, the occasion coincides with a personal milestone – the one-year anniversary of his ownership. In the past year, Scalzi has introduced new specials, upgraded the interior, and worked to strengthen the restaurant’s reputation as a welcoming space for families and friends.

The August 29 filming will capture both the energy of Oscar’s and the community that supports it. Residents and families are encouraged to stop by, enjoy the atmosphere, and take part in the taping as the restaurant shares its story with a national audience.

Oscar’s Sports & Grill is located at 6877 S State Rd D, Saline, MI 48176, in the strip mall.