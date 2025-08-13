August 13, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Oscar’s Sports & Grill to Be Featured on National TV

STN Staff

BusinessSaline

Oscar’s Sports & Grill to Be Featured on National TV

Photo: Google Street View

Oscar’s Sports & Grill in Saline will soon be in the national spotlight. The restaurant will be featured byAmerica’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on August 29.  Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Nick Raterman about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

America’s Best Restaurants travels the country showcasing standout locally-owned eateries. Each episode highlights the food, atmosphere, and community connections that make these establishments unique, blending behind-the-scenes stories with signature dishes and the people who prepare them.

Open since 2006, the popular restaurant was operated by Oscar and Maria Cotero, and ownership was transferred to Scalzi last year. Oscar’s Sports & Grill won The Sun Times News People’s Choice award for ‘Best Local Bar/Brewery’ in 2024.

The August 29 filming will capture both the energy of Oscar’s and the community that supports it. The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website at https://americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/michigan/oscars-sports-and-grill.

Oscar’s Sports & Grill is located at 6877 S State Rd Ste D, Saline, MI 48176, in the strip mall.

[City] restaurants, America’s Best Restaurants, August 29 event, celebrity chef, community event, family-friendly restaurant, food TV show, Gordon Ramsay, James Scalzi, local restaurant spotlight, Michigan dining, national TV feature, Oscar’s Sports & Grill, restaurant anniversary, restaurant filming

Latest articles

Dexter Community Schools Looking Ahead to Bond Projects

Lonnie Huhman

Dexter Community Schools: Invitation to Bid

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News