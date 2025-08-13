Oscar’s Sports & Grill to Be Featured on National TV

Photo: Google Street View

Oscar’s Sports & Grill in Saline will soon be in the national spotlight. The restaurant will be featured byAmerica’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on August 29. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Nick Raterman about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

America’s Best Restaurants travels the country showcasing standout locally-owned eateries. Each episode highlights the food, atmosphere, and community connections that make these establishments unique, blending behind-the-scenes stories with signature dishes and the people who prepare them.

Open since 2006, the popular restaurant was operated by Oscar and Maria Cotero, and ownership was transferred to Scalzi last year. Oscar’s Sports & Grill won The Sun Times News People’s Choice award for ‘Best Local Bar/Brewery’ in 2024.

The August 29 filming will capture both the energy of Oscar’s and the community that supports it. The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website at https://americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/michigan/oscars-sports-and-grill.

Oscar’s Sports & Grill is located at 6877 S State Rd Ste D, Saline, MI 48176, in the strip mall.