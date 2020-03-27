Advertisement

| 1 min read | by Doug Marrin |

A popular outdoor activity out west is “peak bagging,” which means keeping a log of how many mountains you have summated. It’s a great exercise with a great sense of accomplishment. We don’t have mountains in Washtenaw County, but we do have natural preserves. I’ve decided to see if I can bag all 28.

With getting outside still permissible, it’s a great time to go exploring. Certainly, the big parks and state recreation areas have a lot to offer, but less obtrusive, like jewels in a crown are the natural preserves scattered around Washtenaw County.

Not as busy as the parks, the preserves provide solitude that engages the senses in refreshing ways. One of those sensations is the soft, leaf-padded trail as seen here at Miller-Smith Preserve.

The preserves are a result of Washtenaw County’s Natural Areas Preservation Program (NAPP), which purchases unique natural areas to ensure their preservation. The program is managed by the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission for the benefit and enjoyment of outdoor enthusiasts. The 28 NAPP nature preserves are open to the public from dawn until dusk each day year-round.

Miller-Smith Preserve

The 29-acre Miller-Smith Preserve is located a mile outside of Dexter on Dexter-Chelsea Rd. at the intersection of Parker Rd. The plot is a merging of two preserves. The 12-acre Albert J. Miller Preserve was purchased by NAPP in 2006. The adjacent 17-acre Robert & Nancy Smith Preserve was donated by the Village of Dexter in 2008.

Miller-Smith Preserve is bordered by the railroad tracks that pass through Dexter. Just around the bend here you would find the A&W Drive-in.

The first sound I heard getting out of the truck was Sandhill cranes trumpeting overhead on a fly by. Their call always reminds me of the raptors from Jurassic Park. My walk was getting off to a good start.

The 1.2-miles of trail take you through a variety of habitats in a short area. Most notable are the tall oaks and hickory towering some 60-80 overhead. It had the feel of walking in an old-growth forest.

There are several ponds creating compact wetland ecosystems. I could hear ducks which I startled into flight when I drew closer.

Now is when the ponds are at their peak and full of singing peepers.

These vernal ponds are seasonal. They dry up late summer into fall. Being devoid of fish, they provide a unique habitat for amphibian and insect species vulnerable to competition or predation by fish. Peepers were taking full advantage of the situation and were in full chorus as I walked along.

It’s “sepia season” as I like to call these brown interstitial days between the white of winter and the green of spring. Walking along the soft trail was like passing through an antique photo. But yet, there was the smell of spring in the air and it just felt good to be outside.

In less than an hour, I was on my way back home feeling refreshed and accomplished at having bagged Miller-Smith Preserve.

The trail is (large-wheeled) stroller friendly and mostly flat with a few gentle slopes.

Land of the giants.