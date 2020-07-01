Advertisement

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a statement today after the Michigan State Capitol Commission reviewed a report from an outside law firm that examined whether the commission had the legal authority to prohibit firearms in the Capitol Building.

The outside review concurred with Nessel’s formal opinion issued May 11.

“Our office continues to provide sound, defensible legal advice to our clients and without additional expense to the taxpayer,” Nessel said. “Today’s outside findings were unnecessary and financially wasteful but have confirmed what we said from the beginning. The Capitol Commission must now act swiftly to regulate firearms in our Capitol, much like they are regulated in other places such as courtrooms and schools. The lives of our elected officials as well as the public may ultimately depend upon it.”

