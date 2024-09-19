Over $1 Million Invested into Local Students around Washtenaw County for their College and Career Dreams

More than 16,000 second through seventh grade students across Washtenaw County have unlocked over $1 million in college and career savings thanks to My Future Fund, a free program for students enrolled in participating public schools in Washtenaw County.

“We are thrilled to invest more than $1 million into students and their dreams right here in Washtenaw County,” shared Sara Saylor, Children’s Savings Account Coordinator for My Future Fund. “I hope every child knows that we believe in them and that they have bright futures ahead of them.”

Eligible students enrolled in participating public schools automatically receive a free My Future Fund account with $25 to jumpstart their college and career savings. One in three students can also qualify for a bonus deposit of $475. Money saved in the accounts can be used for various college and career training expenses after high school graduation. First graders will receive their accounts this spring.

Over the last year, My Future Fund staff have been attending area school and community events to spread the word about the program. “Families are shocked when they find out their child can score up to $500 just by filling out an information form,” explained Lisa Stanton, Assistant Coordinator for My Future Fund. “The form takes less than five minutes to fill out.”

My Future Fund staff will be attending school events throughout the fall, so families can look for them to learn more and ask questions. Families can learn more and unlock all the benefits of the My Future Fund program, including the $475 bonus deposit if they qualify, by completing the information form available on www.myfuturefund.org.