Packed Meeting, Pent-Up Frustration: Saline Township Residents Press Board Over Data Center

A standing-room-only crowd filled Saline Township Hall this week as residents delivered pointed, and at times heated, public comments centered on opposition to the proposed digital data center, voicing what many described as a lack of local control over the final outcome, despite the township board having previously voted to deny the rezoning request.

Related Digital Data Center :

Related Digital data center was on most people’s minds. Many of the comments reflected previous concerns of the residents, including objections about water usage, environmental issues about the wetlands and disrupted water runoff, construction traffic and noise.

Some residents chided the board members directly, accusing them of not fighting hard enough against the data center and suggesting the township fire the consultants who advise the township. Specifically targeted for termination was attorney Fred Lucas and planning consultant Mike Auerbach from Carlyle-Wortman, claiming inadequate advice provided to the township.

Some of the public comments were delivered with loud voices, and a few laced with obscenities. It was suggested that it might be time to get new leadership on the township board. Board Supervisor Jim Marion responded, “You are saying you want to run for office?”

A lawsuit has been filed by a local citizens group insisting that the citizens have the right for a referendum of the zoning request. Lucas stood and carefully explained the situation in Saline Township. “The planning commission voted against approving the rezoning request. The board voted 4 – 1 denying the rezoning request,” Lucas said. “The township was then sued. The board went into closed session to consult with their attorneys about how to approach the lawsuit.”

“The board reconvened the meeting and in open session voted 4 – 1 to settle the lawsuit, based upon the advice of legal counsel,” Lucas continued. “The approval of the rezoning request was a part of the consent agreement reached settling the suit. There is no legal basis to challenge a consent settlement by a referendum vote. If the township approved the rezoning request, that could be challenged. The board voted against approving the rezoning request, so there is no basis for a referendum challenge”.

One resident captured the sentiment of the community at the end of the discussion of the citizen’s comment by asking, “Everyone here doesn’t want the data center. The board doesn’t want it. Yet we are stuck with it. What can we do?”

Saline Fire Board Contract:

In other business, the Saline Fire Board continues to move towards becoming an authority and requires a new contractual agreement with the four jurisdictions, City of Saline, and the townships of Lodi, Saline and York. The fire board becoming an authority allows the fire board to levy a tax to support fire services within the four jurisdictions. The board will consider the contract language in a special meeting to be scheduled.

The meeting was adjourned at 9:05p.m. The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 3rd. The board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb.11th. Both meeting start at 7 p.m. at the township hall on Braun Road.