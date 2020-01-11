Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Growing pains are often a good thing in the end but the process can be challenging. This what Dexter’s summer art fair, Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival, has experienced.

To help the popular event, the City Council unanimously approved the creation of a director position for the growing event to manage the increasing responsibilities.

“The event has grown because a lot of people put their backs, their souls, and their hearts into it,” said Councilmember Paul Cousins at their Dec. 9 meeting. “It’s obviously been a success. It really is to the point where it has outgrown itself. I really hope that we can find the right person for the job and everything is even more successful from now on.”

To fill the position, the City sent out an email stating, “The City of Dexter is seeking an energetic, highly organized, and self-motivated Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival Event Coordinator. Paint Dexter is an art competition, gallery, sale, and community Festival that takes place in August of each year. In 2020 the Festival will enter its 8th year and will be held the week of August 17 – 22. The Event Coordinator is a paid part-time position, and will work approximately 400 hours per calendar year at $14 per hour. The Event Coordinator will be responsible for the planning and implementation of the Festival, beginning in February.”

Applications will begin being reviewed February 7 at 2:00 p.m. More information can be found at:

https://www.dextermi.gov/Job_Openings/Paint_Dexter_Plein_Air_Festival_Event_Coordinator_Position_Description.pdf