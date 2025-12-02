Palmer Auto Service Collecting Toys for Local Kids Through Dec. 12

Palmer Auto Service is collecting donations for the 37th annual Toys for Tots and Teens program, with contributions accepted through noon on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.

The community-based effort provides new, unwrapped toys and gift cards to children and teens in Chelsea and nearby areas. Donations are delivered to Faith in Action, which coordinates distribution to local families.

The program, founded in 1988 by Suzie Palmer Weber, has become a longstanding part of Chelsea’s Hometown Holiday activities and continues to serve youth of all ages.

How to Donate

New, unwrapped toys can be placed in the outdoor Collection Box at Palmer Auto Service, 222 South Main Street in Chelsea.



Donations can also be set under the indoor holiday tree during business hours: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

“Toys for Tots and Teens is about showing children and teens that their community supports them,” Palmer Auto Service owner Bob Mock said. “Every donation helps brighten the holidays for a young person.”

Important Deadline

All donations must be received by noon on December 12, 2025, to allow FIA time to distribute gifts to families before the holidays.