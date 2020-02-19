Advertisement





A big night by junior Colin Parachek helped the Dexter basketball team rally past Ypsilanti 58-50 Tuesday night.

Parachek powered his way to 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals as the Dreadnaughts rallied from five points down at halftime.

Aidan Dexter was 5 for 5 from the line and Parachek nailed a pair of triples as the Dreads trailed 14-13 after one quarter.

The Grizzlies extended their lead to 30-15 at the break, outscoring Dexter 16-12 in the second.

Advertisement

The Dreadnaughts began to rally in the third by outscoring Ypsi. 13-9 to cut the lead to 39-38 after three.

Parachek hit five of seven free throws and scored seven points and the Dreads blew by the Grizzlie. Cal Bavineau added six points in the fourth, including 4 for 4 from the line.

Brennan Parachek chipped in with nine points and eight rebounds, while Bobby Pnacek scored eight. Bavineau and Marco Luchessi finished with six each, while Dexter finished with five, and Kellen Porter two.

Dexter improved to 11-5 overall and 8-4 in the SEC White. They travel to rival Chelsea Friday night to try to take the season sweep from the Bulldogs. The Dreads won the first game between the two 58-45 back in January.