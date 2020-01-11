Advertisement





Dexter junior Colin Parachek might be known for his arm on the football field, but he showed Friday night that he is no slouch on the basketball court either.

Parachek put up 24 points and grabbed nine boards to lead the Dreadnaughts to a 50-45 win over Ann Arbor Pioneer Friday, January 10.

He was a force inside and out as Pioneer had no answer for him all night.

Both teams started slow with Dexter holding a 9-8 lead after one quarter.

Advertisement

Parachek put five points on the board and Marco Lucchesi four in the second as Dexter took a 22-18 lead into the break.

Colin Parachek scored 24 and grabbed nine rebound in win over Pioneer. Photo by Lynne Beauchamp

Aidan Dexter hit a pair of big triples in the third, while Parachek scored eight points and Dexter clung to a 36-33 lead.

The teams stayed close throughout the fourth and Pioneer took the lead late.

Lucchesi nailed a huge triple to help the Dreads retake the lead and they closed it out from the line, hitting five of nine free throws in the fourth.

Lucchesi finished with seven points, while Dexter scored points and Brennan Parachek five. Ryan Frinkle added four points, Lucas Koone and Kellen Porter two each.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 4-1 overall on the season. They return to SEC White action next week when they travel to Jackson Tuesday night and then visit the defending state champion Ypsilanti Lincoln and phenom Emoni Bates Friday night.