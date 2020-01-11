Advertisement





| 30 sec read | from St. Mary Catholic School, Pinckney |

Pinckney/Dexter area parents learn how stress can wear down the brain’s ability to function properly at a free parent-development class at St. Mary Pinckney. Glitter fogging up a water bottle represents cortisol, a stress hormone that can kill brain cells and have a fogging, shrinking effect on the prefrontal cortex which is responsible for memory and learning. | Photo courtesy of St. Mary Elementary School in Pinckney

Guiding Principles for Highly Successful Parenting is a five-week (5 individual classes) presentation for parents and caregivers held at St. Mary Catholic School, Pinckney. In this curriculum authored by Bob Sornson,

Parents will learn about supporting their child’s success in school and life.

Topics will include: 1) developing successful family routines, 2) helping develop emotional control, 3) being a calm and assertive parent, 4) establishing rules and supportive relationships, and 5) building resilience—allowing children to make mistakes. Previous topics will be reviewed in each class. Sessions will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 15, 22, 29, and February 5 from 6:30-8:00 pm.

These classes are open to all families in our community. Please note that if you can’t make it to all of them, please come to the ones you can! They are very informative!

St. Mary Catholic School Pinckney is located at 10601 Dexter-Pinckney Road.