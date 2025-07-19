Pat and Paul Cousins Trail Renamed and Dedicated This Weekend

A section of the Boarder2Boarder Trail stretching between the Dexter District Library and through Mill Creek Park was renamed after Paul Cousins, known around town as “Mr. Dexter,” and his wife Pat Cousins. Both were heavily involved in the community before their passings, and their passion for nature is part of the reason Mill Creek Park exists today.

“Paul was a well-loved high school environmental science and biology teacher and helped found the Dexter Rotary,” Mayor Shawn Keough read from the newly dedicated plaque. “Paul also worked as part of the Village of Dexter team that advocated for the removal of the Mill Pond Dam and the development of the beautiful Mill Creek Park.”

A large portion of the Cousins’ extended family attended the dedication, and their son Kevin spoke in honor of his parents, emphasizing how connected to the community his parents had become.

“Just two weeks ago one of my father’s students from the ‘70s came up to me and said, ‘Your father was my favorite teacher,’” Kevin said. “I heard that sentence over a hundred times.”

After addresses from multiple members of the community, the new plaque was unveiled. Community members are welcome to visit the Pat and Paul Cousins Memorial Trail and learn about the Cousins and their dedication to Dexter.