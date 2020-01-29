Advertisement





Patricia “Pat” L. Shoemaker

Chelsea, Michigan

At age 84 passed away on January 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Hospital. She was born on July 29, 1935, in Saline, MI, the daughter of Lance E. and Stella (Westphal) Rogers.

On December 28, 1953, she married Francis Eugene “Gene” Shoemaker in Angola, Indiana, and he passed away on August 31, 2019.

A resident of the Chelsea area for close to 65 years, Pat owned the Jiffy Market on Sibley Road for 20 years with her husband, Gene. They also served many local hunters for deer processing. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, crafts, and spending time with her family.

Pat is survived by her seven children, Gena (David) Klink, Bill (Jenny) Shoemaker, and David (Anita) Shoemaker, all of Grass Lake; Diane Shoemaker, Patti (Tony) Wisniewski, and Michael Shoemaker, all of Chelsea; and Jeffery (Katelin) Shoemaker of Michigan Center. In addition, she is survived by 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Leona Rogers, and siblings Shirley Armbruster, Marilyn Still, and William Rogers.

A Gathering of Friends and Family and light reception took place Sunday, January 19, 2020 from the Chelsea Fairgrounds and Kitchen, 20501 W Old US Hwy 12, Chelsea. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Chelsea Senior Center (www.chelseaseniors.org).

Arrangements by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea.