February 12, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Dexter

Pavlo Popov Appointed to Fill Vacant Dexter City Council Seat

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Pavlo Popov Appointed to Fill Vacant Dexter City Council Seat

by

Dexter City Council has appointed Pavlo Popov to fill the vacant seat left by Zach Michels, who resigned in January. The decision came at the council’s February 10, 2025, meeting, where Mayor Shawn Keough formally recommended Popov for the position.

Following Michels’ resignation on January 7, the city advertised the open seat and received letters of interest from seven residents. After reviewing the applications and meeting with the candidates, Mayor Keough selected Popov as his recommendation. Council approved the appointment at the start of the meeting, and Popov was sworn in to serve until the November 2026 election.

A resident of Dexter since 2019, Popov brings a background in both military service and academia. As a Civil Affairs Officer in the U.S. Army, he has experience in governance, community collaboration, and problem-solving. His role required building partnerships, navigating complex challenges, and working toward sustainable solutions—skills that align with the responsibilities of a City Council member.

Popov is also pursuing a Ph.D. at the University of Michigan, where he manages large projects in analytical chemistry, pharmacology, and animal behavior. His work involves regulatory compliance, cross-discipline collaboration, and strategic problem-solving, all of which he believes will contribute to his effectiveness on the council.

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media