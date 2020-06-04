Advertisement

The following was submitted to the Sun Times News:

Written by: Ana Hotaling

Photographs by: Jae Hotaling

Several dozen demonstrators lined the sidewalks of downtown Chelsea on Tuesday afternoon, demanding justice for George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who died last Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer kept his knee pressed into his neck for almost nine minutes.

Outrage over Floyd’s wrongful death sparked hundreds of protests across the country, with thousands rallying against police brutality and in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Although riots and looting ensued in places such as Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Philadelphia, cities from Ann Arbor, MI to Yuma, AZ served as the setting for multiple days of peaceful demonstrations.

Chelsea’s demonstrators held hand-lettered signs reading “Justice for George” and “Black Lives Matter,” waving and pumping fists as passing cars honked their support. Just down the road, the Pierce Park rock bore the freshly painted message “Chelsea Against Oppression #BLM.” The protesters, ranging in age from mid-teens to middle age, courteously moved aside for pedestrians and eagerly showed their appreciation when supporters brought them snacks and drinks.

Sadly, not everybody passing by championed the demonstrators’ cause. Several drivers yelled at them, with one man repeatedly and deliberately driving by, screaming at them to go home. An older man who brought the demonstrators pizza and soft drinks posted on a Chelsea residents’ Facebook group that an angry white man shouted, “Get out of the way (——) lover!” Another individual or individuals painted over the “#BLM” on the Pierce Park rock.

Despite this opposition, the demonstrators remained unswayed and kept their protest peaceful. The “#BLM” was repainted on the rock, and signs stating, “When in doubt, donate” and “Detroitjustice.org” were added. When someone removed the signs and painted over the rock overnight, the demonstrators responded by painting yet another message of inclusion.

Rallies are planned at the intersection of Main Street and Middle Street every afternoon for the time being, and a rally is planned for 6 PM Thursday, June 4 at Pierce Park. All those who seek justice for George Floyd and an end to police brutality are welcome to join the ongoing demonstrations Participants are asked to wear face masks for safety.



