Perfect Scenario Opens in Saline with Ribbon Cutting

New venue aims to create space for connection, creativity, and local support

Perfect Scenario, a new community-focused venue in Saline, officially opened its doors with a ribbon cutting and open house hosted by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce. The event drew more than 75 attendees and featured live music, a debut mocktail bar, and an introduction to the venue’s wide range of offerings.

Located at 984 E. Michigan Avenue, Perfect Scenario describes itself as a space that celebrates music, art, and human connection. The venue offers a variety of classes, private and group events, and onsite childcare, aiming to be accessible to families, teens, and adults.

In addition to its activity spaces, Perfect Scenario includes a vendor gift shop featuring the work of local artisans and makers.

“What inspired me to start this business was a desire to continue helping people,” said founder Jenni Roby, a former nurse who transitioned to entrepreneurship following a health challenge. “When I found this space, I imagined all the possibilities—not just for my family, but for the entire community. I’m creating unique experiences while supporting other local businesses. I want this to be a safe space for teens, and I even hire teens to give them flexible work opportunities that fit around their extracurricular and family commitments.”

The venue’s calendar includes teen nights, trivia, karaoke, open mic events, parents’ nights out, and daily classes and clubs. Roby said the goal is to make Perfect Scenario more than a business—she envisions it as a community hub that fosters inclusion and creativity for all ages.