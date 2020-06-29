Advertisement

by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

The unique name, The Cottage Rabbit, gives some insight into the experience a person will encounter when they walk into this new business full of vintage treasures in downtown Chelsea.

Set up at 115 W. Middle Street, inside the location that housed the former toy shop, Just Imagine, The Cottage Rabbit is now open.

Mary Harding, owner of The Cottage Rabbit, stands inside the new shop on W. Middle Street.

The Cottage Rabbit is described by its owner, Mary Harding, as, “a unique shopping experience with a variety of antiques, vintage treasures, repurposed and up-cycled pieces, home decor, new “patchwork” clothing handmade in Chelsea, as well as vintage clothing.”

Harding said you will notice multiple styles throughout the store, as there are over a dozen designers/artists within it. You can also find M. Shaw’s folk art from Manchester.



She and her husband, Tom, are from Saline, where they raised their two children, Chelsea and Nicholas. Harding is retired from St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor. She also worked for several years as an office manager of an interior design firm on the west side of Ann Arbor. Her husband is retired from General Motors.

Most recently, Harding had a space in Tecumseh for the past two years, where she enjoyed selling her painted furniture and vintage finds, but they said they have always admired the Chelsea community and “thought Chelsea would be the perfect fit for a store like this.”



The Hardings said they have always loved “going antiquing and finding the perfect treasure.”

Now they are hoping those who have a similar love will stop by and check out what The Cottage Rabbit has to offer, and maybe even find that “perfect treasure.”

It’s located at 115 W. Middle St. and its hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday 10-5 and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, and closed on Mondays.

An Open House is scheduled for Thursday, July 2.

For more information, call Harding at 734-417-2684 or email Hardingliz@aol.com.