Advertisement





| 1 min read | from EGLE |

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division (DWEHD), will this week hold the first of three public hearings to receive public comments on proposed rules to establish maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) for seven per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) compounds in drinking water.

The proposed rules will amend the current rules to provide provisions that reduce exposure to seven PFAS compounds in drinking water. The provisions include establishment of drinking water standards, sampling requirements, public notification requirements and laboratory certification criteria.

A previous announcement regarding the hearings stated that only the January 8th meeting in Grand Rapids would be livestreamed. A new livestream session has been added for the hearing in Ann Arbor.

Advertisement

Details for the hearing are as follows:

Tuesday, January 14

5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Washtenaw Community College, Morris Lawrence Building, 4800 E. Huron River Dr., Ann Arbor, Mich., in ML Towsley Auditorium

View the livestream Tuesday, Jan. 14th at 5:30 pm.

The third public hearing will be held on Thursday, January 16, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Ralph A. Macmullan (RAM) Conference Center, 104 Conservation Dr., Roscommon, Mich., in the Au Sable Room. This hearing is not set to be livestreamed at this time.