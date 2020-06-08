Advertisement

Phillip A Heymann (1952 – 2020)

Chelsea, Michigan

Sunday, May 10, 2020, Phillip Andrew Heymann, beloved brother, cousin and friend died at the age of 67. The cause was stage 4 stomach cancer that had metastasized to his liver by the time it was discovered in late February of this year. Shortly after his diagnosis, Phil regretfully left Chelsea Michigan to spend his last weeks in Southern California where his sister, Kathy could care for him in her home.

Born on July 18, 1952 in Corning, New York, Phil was the first boy and third child of six born to James and Helen Heymann. As a child, Phil was a quiet, tow-headed boy who loved turtles and was the best student in the family. At a young age, he discovered that he loved golf, which he played as often as possible, nearly all his days. He worked as a caddy during his teen years,competed on his high school golf team, studied golf course management after graduating high school and spent his working life employed at various golf courses until he retired early due to a disabling accident.

Advertisement

Many folks in Chelsea knew Phil only as the guy who rode his bike around town all day, but there were some who knew his story. Phil confided that while his pet pot-bellied pig was alive, he was a homebody who didn’t socialize much. But when his parents and his pet died a few years apart, Phil said those were dark days for him. He decided that if he wanted to have any enjoyment in life, he had to get out of his house as much as possible. As he began to routinely bicycle the streets of Chelsea, meeting different Chelsea folks, he found his spirits rising and he began to have a sense of satisfaction in his days. As Phil liked to put it: “The people of Chelsea saved my life.”

Those who knew him well enjoyed Phil’s dry sense of humor. A family story from nearly 30 years ago went like this: Phil appeared in the kitchen one morning to find a group of adult family members watching Phil’s two-year-old nephew throwing a temper tantrum. In his usual low-key manner, Phil asked, “What’s wrong with him?”Informed that that his nephew was angry because his mother would not give him chocolate Teddy Grahams for breakfast, Phil looked around and asked, “Why can’t he just have a cup of coffee and a cigarette like the rest of us?”

Phil is survived by three sisters and two brothers.