Forty Chelsea hockey alumni players came hope to take part in the first Drew Brown Memorial Hockey Game Saturday, December 21.

Brown lost his battle with cancer in 2017. He is the Bulldogs all time leading goal scorer and was a member of the 2015 Providence College Hockey team that won the NCAA Title.

It was a free will donation at the game with many raffles, including a game worn Drew Brown jersey featuring his #7.

Money raised from the event went to the Chelsea Hockey Association and from there to youth hockey players who need the support to engage in the high cost of the sport that Brown loved so much.

Photos by Dawn Miller