Photographer Unleashes 6th Annual Pooch Playoffs International Competition and Fundraiser

Lisa Kahler, owner of Kaptured by Lisa Kahler Photography, has always loved animals. So, when the opportunity to help the local rescues pets, she jumped on it. Add to the fact that she loves animals, and has dogs of her own, it was a perfect fit.

“This last year has been especially hard for charities. So, a group of us, boutique portrait photographers, got together again & decided to host our trademarked competition to find the Ulti-Cutie Pup of SE Michigan as a way to help out rescues and the pets in their care,” Kahler said.

The bracket style competition is unleashed on 3/18/26 with 32 pooches competing for exciting prizes from various swag Gifters and the Ulti-Cutie prize. Each week, 2 dogs will face off in an online vote. Each rounds winner advances with the goal to be voted the Ulti-Cutie of SE MI & the winner will move on to an International competition. ALL DOGS MUST BE SCHEDULED BY MARCH 1st TO QUALIFY & SESSIONS DONE BY MARCH 14th.

Kahler will photograph 32 pooches for a $125 session fee, per pet, which will be donated to the rescue of the donors choosing. The $125 donation includes a Portrait Gift of their pup and a sWag bag of goodies.

“It’s funny. Our pets are such important members of our families yet most of us don’t think to have a professional portrait taken of them. Pooch Playoffs gives everyone a fun way to get a portrait of their pet done, by a professional who knows how to photograph pets, while also supporting local rescues,” said Kahler.

Contact Lisa Kahler for video & photo opportunities by 2/15/26. 517-273-0650