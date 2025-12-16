PHOTOS: Christmas in the Village Brings Historic Webster to Life

By Joanne Westman

Photos by Craig Albert

Historic Webster Village opened its gates for the third annual Christmas in the Village on December 13, welcoming visitors into a softly lit winter setting. While the frosty temperature may have inspired humming, “In the Bleak Midwinter,” the village was aglow with goodwill and holiday cheer.

The Village was lit by luminaires which reflected a warm glow in the snow. Candles shone in the historic buildings and a huge Christmas tree, filled with light, stood on stage at the Dieterle Corncrib. The Arbor Consort brought music as they strolled throughout the village.

The Podunk School, the village’s one-room schoolhouse, was filled to capacity for each of three readings of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas. Children listened attentively, while adults appeared equally engaged, many reflecting fondly on memories associated with the familiar holiday poem.

Santa Claus arrived from the North Pole to greet children in the Old Town Hall, accompanied by an elf. At the front of the hall stood the historic 12-foot table where township history was once shaped. For the event, it displayed a miniature snow-covered village decorated for the holidays.

The Blacksmith Shop, a longtime visitor favorite, drew steady interest throughout the evening. Inside, the village smithy stood over the forge making his magic with fire, anvil, and hammer and tongs.

Nearby, the firepit and the General Store attracted visitors looking to thaw fingers and toes. The Dexter Area Fire Chief and several firefighters relaxed by the firepit, sharing warmth, camaraderie, and laughter. Inside the General Store, friends raised cups of hot cocoa and enjoyed traditional holiday cookies.

This year, the Farm Museum in May’s Barn took on a new activity for children. Tables were set up with various natural materials to makes ornaments for their family trees. The children took their task seriously and were proud of their creations which would be part of the family tree for Christmases to come. In the barn the old May Mast carriage was festooned with greenery and lights, affording a backdrop for family photos taken by National Honor Society student.

During the evening, the photographer briefly stepped away after learning that Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and State Representative Jennifer Conlin were visiting the village, later returning with enthusiasm from the encounter.

As the evening concluded, visitors shared their enjoyment of the event and appreciation for the opportunity for children to experience a glimpse of village life from the past. The event was supported by community volunteers, sponsors, and members of the Webster Township Historical Society, including ten National Honor Society students who assisted with various tasks throughout the night. One unexpected moment occurred when a local farmer’s pig escaped its barn and wandered into the festivities, prompting a lighthearted chase that drew laughter from onlookers.

As the “bleak midwinter” evening drew to a close, Historic Webster Village rested quietly beneath lantern and candlelight, with snow reflecting warm gold and rose tones. The setting offered a reminder of the people who once lived and worked there, whose efforts helped shape the community’s identity and sense of place.