| 1 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Engineering is really fun when the materials are cookies, frosting, and candy.

It was a fun weekend in downtown Dexter this past weekend, Dec. 13 & 14. Merchants stayed open later on Friday night for Dexter After Dark offering shoppers a chance at some holiday deals. Saturday saw the popular Holiday Hustle and Dexter Light Parade. If you missed it, or want to relive it, here are a few photos.

Holiday Hustle

The Holiday Hustle 1 mile Fun Run and 5K brought people in droves to downtown Dexter. Around 1,700 walkers/runners participated in the annual event many dressed up in costumes.

The run is put on by Running Fit Events and is the final installment of their Holiday Trio Series: The Run Scream Run 5K/10K, The Ann Arbor Turkey Trot 5K, and The Holiday Hustle 5K.

Hobbs Kessler wins the 5K with a time of 15:41.

Not only does the popular race contribute to Dexter’s holiday spirit, it puts a few bucks into local charities. According to Running Fit Events, over $10,000 from the 2019 Holiday Hustle will be donated back to the community. Last year’s Hustle brought in the following amounts for local groups:

Karen’s Trail $6,476.98

ABCD: $3,000

Shop with a Cop: $1500

Dexter Senior Center: $500

Faith In Action: $810

These groups will once again be supported with this year’s proceeds.

See what times your friends finished at the link below.

http://rftiming.racetecresults.com/results.aspx?CId=16365&RId=4226&EId=1&dt=2

Dexter Light Parade

The evening was perfect for Dexter’s 2nd Annual Light Parade on Main St, and the crowds showed up. From Baker Rd. to Alpine St. there were at least as many people as come for the Memorial Day Parade.

The parade is organized by the hard-working Dexter Daze Committee. Their goal is to eventually put on a community each quarter of the calendar year. Last year’s parade was such a hit that a tradition was quickly established.

Walking around town after The Hustle waiting for the parade, it was the old song come to life. Literally, “Children laughing, people passing, dressed in holiday style, meeting smile after smile. In the air, there’s a feeling of Christmas.”

So, if you ever wanted to live for a moment in The Gilmore Girls’ Stars Hollow heavily seasoned with Andy Griffith’s Mayberry, forget the Hallmark movies for a moment and mark your calendar for the second Saturday in December next year. You’ll love it.

But with all of the community-oriented events in Dexter throughout the year, you won’t have to wait that long.

Family fun building gingerbread houses at The Creamery

Dexter Pub was hoppin’ during Dexter After Dark

Mark Olexa on patrol







Always funny to watch





The Fun Run begins!

The kids are but a blur around the final turn



Team MItten Fitness ready to run!

And they’re off!

Worth the run just to get a Dexter Bakery treat at the end.



Hobbs Kessler wins the 5K with a time of 15:41, roughly my time for 1 mile.

Well-deserved medals



Appreciate folks putting up lights.









From Baker Rd to Alpine St there were easily as many people as for the Memorial Day Parade



These stalwart souls.











