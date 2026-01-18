January 18, 2026

PHOTOS: Ice to Meet You, Dexter!

Sue Kelch

CommunityDexter

Photos by Sue Kelch

Perfect winter weather helped draw a large crowd to downtown Dexter on Saturday, Jan. 17, as the 2026 Ice Fest, organized by the Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce, transformed the city into a walkable outdoor gallery with more than 80 ice sculptures lining the streets. Visitors strolled Central Street to watch live ice carvings, grab a bite from food trucks, and take part in the Cocoa Crawl, which sent families and friends hopping between downtown shops for warm treats. The day also featured face painting, cookie decorating, and plenty of chances to linger, sip, and snap photos—making it a classic small-town winter celebration at its best.

