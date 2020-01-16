Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

American Hophornbeam | Photo: Wikimedia

At their Jan. 13 meeting, the Dexter City Council approved a recommendation from the city’s Tree Board to award the 2020-21 Street Tree Planting Contract to Lodi Farms.

“We had five proposals,” Dexter Community Manager Michelle Aniol told the council. “Doing a cost comparison, Lodi Farms is the low bidder.”

The trees are to be planted in various locations along the streets of Dexter. When a tree is removed, it is replaced barring any special circumstance. Suggests from The Tree Board, Department of Public Works, and residents help determine where other trees will be planted.

When you think of the tree-lined streets of a small town, you might immediately imagine maple trees, but maple trees are not on this year’s list.

“You’ll notice that we didn’t include any maples,” Michelle told the council. “This is due to a fungus that naturally occurs in the soil and it is affecting a number of maple trees. It was the recommendation of an arborist with MSU Extension to hold off for a while.”

The annual street tree budget is $8,000 which is generally enough to purchase between 40 and 50 trees.

The city worked with an arborist from MSU Extension to determine which trees would work best for lining the streets of Dexter.

Without further ado, meet your new neighbors.

Small trees that are less than 30-feet in height when mature (good for sites with overhead wires)

Serviceberry | Photo: Pixabay

Eastern Redbud | Photo: Wikimedia

White Fringetree | Photo: Wikimedia

The group of trees that are a little large with a height of 25-40 feet when mature

Red Horse Chestnut | Photo: Patrick Roper licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.

Black Gum | Photo: Wikipedia

Large trees reaching a height greater than 40-feet

American Hophornbeam | Photo: Wikipedia

Hackberry | Photo: Wikipedia

Magnifica Hackberry | Photo: Wikipedia

Tulip Tree | Photo Max PIxels

Presidential Gold Ginkgo | Photo: Wikimedia

Princeton Sentry Ginkgo | Photo: Wikimedia

Northern Red Oak | Photo Wikimedia