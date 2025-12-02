December 02, 2025

PHOTOS | Protesters Rally in Saline Over Proposed Data Center Project

Doug Marrin

Saline

Photos by Sue Kelch

A crowd gathered Monday, Dec. 1, to protest the data center planned for Saline Township, marking the latest chapter in a controversy that has become a focal point in Michigan’s broader debate over large-scale tech developments.

The project, backed by Related Digital, was initially rejected by the Saline Township Board earlier this year. The company filed suit, and the township later reached a settlement that addressed a number of community concerns. But for many residents, the agreement did not end the controversy. It shifted it.

Tensions intensified in recent weeks after it emerged that DTE attempted to bypass the normal public hearing process in order to advance infrastructure plans needed to power the data center. The facility is expected to require a significant electrical expansion, and critics worry that the cost could ultimately fall to ratepayers. The matter has also gotten the attention of Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel.

Environmental questions surrounding data centers, including heavy energy consumption, water use, and land impacts, have further fueled public pushback. What began as a local land-use dispute has since become part of a broader statewide outcry against tech giants and the billionaire-funded companies driving rapid data-center expansion in Michigan.

