PHOTOS: Saline Swim and Dive Celebrates Senior Night with a Big Win

The Saline girls swim and dive team continued its strong late-season form with a 133–53 dual-meet victory over Dexter.

The Hornets set the tone early in the 200-medley relay, where the quartet of Maria Baldwin, Hazel Devaney, Hannah King Landmark, and Ana Sirbu raced to first in 1:53.42. The Saline “B” team of Avery Mallon, Emma Lillie, Alex Hatlem, and Charlotte Tufte also impressed, finishing runner-up in 2:02.34 to complete the 1-2 sweep.

Senior standout Ana Sirbu continued her dominant season with wins in both the 200 free (1:56.54) and 100 free (54.75), while senior Alex Lillie was runner-up in the 200 free (2:00.63) and captured the 500 free (5:31.68). Freshman Avery Mallon placed second in the 50 free (26.08), just ahead of Charlotte Tufte (26.58).

Emma Lillie took the 200 IM in 2:26.62, followed by Mia Zimmer (2:36.08) and Quinn Myers (2:36.89) as Saline swept the top three spots. In the 100 fly, Hannah King Landmark cruised to victory in 1:01.18.

Senior Ava Crossley once again led the diving squad, earning 244.10 points for first place, while Emma Lillie added 186.95 for second.

Freshman Hazel Devaney continued her stellar rookie season by winning the 100 breast (1:09.42), edging teammate Lily Miklosovic (1:09.53), with Kelsey Tikkanen third at 1:23.11. Mia Zimmer placed second in the 100 back (1:13.77).

Saline capped the meet with wins in both freestyle relays. The 200-free relay team of Mallon, Tufte, Miklosovic, and Lillie took first in 1:44.36, while the 400-free relay of King Landmark, Sirbu, Lillie, and Miklosovic closed the night with an impressive 3:47.15 finish.

Honoring Saline’s Senior Class

Before the first race, the team celebrated its seniors for their leadership, achievements, and years of dedication to the program. Each shared their favorite event:

Alex Hatlem – 50 Fly

– 50 Fly Ana Sirbu – 50 Free

– 50 Free Ava Crossley – Dive 403b

– Dive 403b Ellis Buchanan – Dive 401b

– Dive 401b Maizie Ratajczak – 100 Free

– 100 Free Alex Lillie – 200 Free

– 200 Free Samantha James – 200 Medley Relay

– 200 Medley Relay Kelsey Tikkanen – 200 Free Relay

Dexter also honored its own senior swimmer, Rebekah Murillo, for her contributions to the Dreadnaughts program.

With the dual-meet season complete, the Hornets now turn their focus to regionals and the state meet, where they aim to carry their momentum — and senior leadership — into the championship rounds.