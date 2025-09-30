September 30, 2025

Pickleball Courts Opening at Hudson Mills

Hudson Mills Metropark is set to open its new pickleball courts.

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks announced in their September newsletter “an exciting addition to Hudson Mills Metropark will be opening later this fall – 8 pickleball courts!”

For those of you who don’t know pickleball is a paddle sport played with a plastic ball and paddles on a badminton-sized court with a low net, combining elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. It’s known for being easy to learn and played by people of all ages and skill levels, offering a social and fun low-impact workout that improves fitness. 

Hudson Mills is having a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6, for the opening of the eight Warren Hamill Memorial Pickleball Courts. A brief dedication ceremony will be held and the courts will officially open. 

The courts were made entirely possible through a charitable donation made by Marlys Hamill, according to the Metroparks. 

Bring your paddles and we’ll see you in the park. Hudson Mills is located at 8801 N Territorial Road in Dexter Township.

