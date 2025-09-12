Pioneer Day Returns to Waterloo Farm Museum on Oct. 12

The Waterloo Farm Museum will host its annual Pioneer Day on Sunday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This tradition began in 1962, when the museum—then only nine months old—held its first Fall Festival. The event quickly grew into what is now known as Pioneer Day, attracting visitors from across the state each year.

Exhibits and Activities

Guests can step back in time with exhibits ranging from LaSalle’s trek across Michigan in the 1600s to the story of a family breaking flax in 1774. The Realy House will be open for tours, showcasing its newly refurbished parlor and girl’s bedroom with 1880 reproduction wallpaper. Demonstrators will be on hand to share traditional skills, while local musicians provide live entertainment. Children will have their own area filled with hands-on activities.

Food and Shopping

The concession area will again feature hearty meals and the museum’s famous Waterloo Bean Soup. Fresh-popped popcorn and molasses cookies will be available at the renovated Bakehouse. The Farm Store will be open for early holiday shopping, and vendors will offer handmade wares. The Flower Barn will display autumn arrangements, and the Farm Wagon will be stocked with produce, baked goods, jams, and honey—plus plenty of pretzels and more molasses cookies.

Competitions

This year marks the return of the Pie Judging Competition at 11 a.m., where home bakers compete for a blue ribbon and pottery prize. New this year, a kids’ pie eating contest will add to the fun, with competitions for ages up to 8 and ages 9–13 at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sign-ups will be available in the Children’s Area.

Admission

Adults: $5

Seniors (62+): $4

Children (5–12): $2

Members and Children under 5: Free

For more information, visit the Waterloo Farm Museum during Pioneer Day and take part in this beloved community tradition.

The Waterloo Farm Museum is located at 13493 Waterloo-Munith Rd, Grass Lake, MI.