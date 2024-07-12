In Plain English: Road Funding and Maintenance in Michigan

Who’s responsible for fixing the pothole on your drive to work? Who makes our highways safe for summer travel? Road responsibility is complex so here’s a breakdown of who takes care of our roads and where the money comes from.

An image of the road construction project at Miller and Zeeb in Scio Township. Photo courtesy Washtenaw County Road Commission.

Editor’s note: The Sun Times News has a new column we are devoting to breaking down the dense complexity of some of the issues that affect our daily lives. “In Plain English” takes one aspect of one topic and distills it into useful information. We hope you enjoy it.

First, is the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). MDOT is in charge of the big ones—interstates, U.S. highways, and Michigan highways—like I-94 and US-23. The majority of MDOT’s funding comes from state and federal fuel taxes, vehicle registration fees, and federal transportation funds. When you’re filling up your tank or renewing your registration, it contributes to the upkeep of these critical roadways. Though MDOT is responsible for these roads, they often contract with regional agencies to complete the work.

Next, the Washtenaw County Road Commission handles primary and local roads outside city and village limits, like Zeeb and Huron River Drive, and is responsible for 1,650 miles of road. Their funding comes from multiple sources, including a mix of state fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees through the Michigan Transportation Fund (MTF); local millages and/or road improvement bonds approved by voters; federal grants; and sometimes through special assessment districts.

Last are the local streets within cities and villages. These are the roads that run through our neighborhoods, local business districts, and smaller community areas. The responsibility for these roads belongs to a municipality’s public works department. The money comes from local property taxes, special assessment districts, state-shared revenue from the MTF, and often from federal grants. Some cities may also collect additional taxes or fees dedicated to road maintenance.

The next time you’re bumping along a dirt road or crawling through a construction zone, remember that whether it’s MDOT, county workers, or city crews it takes a lot of planning, coordination, and funding to keep our roads safe and drivable. Every time you fill up, pay your vehicle registration fees or vote on a road millage, you’re contributing to this essential civic process.