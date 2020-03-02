Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Doug Marrin |

The corner of Broad and Forest streets. The site of a proposed 3-building, mixed-use development by Norfolk Homes.

Another new development is in its nascent stage for the corner of Broad and Forest streets in Dexter. Norfolk Homes has a plan for three mixed-use buildings that will provide retail, office, and residential units along with parking.

The site has had a number of iterations through the years including manufacturing, welding, dancing, and a weight gym. It is adjacent to Mill Creek Park. Recently, the old DTE substation was demolished and removed clearing the way for new construction once it is approved.

Developing the area is not a new idea. “The DDA’s framework plan that as developed back in 2005/6, called for the growth of the downtown in the direction of Forest towards Grand, and then ideally all the way down to Baker,” Mayor Keough told the City Council when discussing the plan.

The 3-building development is laid out as shown. The circled building is Building #3 where the idea of locating the city offices is being discussed.

In 2016, the City held a series of public hearings on the planned development. These led to a series of four Community Engagement Workshops in 2017 and 2018. Details of each of these meetings can be found on the City’s website.

From the public input, Norfolk as came up with these objectives for the development:

Creating a high-density, mixed-use, and pedestrian-friendly environment.

Providing opportunities for convenience retail, municipal services, offices, and public spaces.

Creating a pedestrian activity that is harmonious with a walkable downtown experience.

Providing upper story residential use to create a 24-hour downtown live-work environment.

Expanding the Central Business District into the surrounding Village Commercial areas.

Norfolk believes the community benefits of the proposed site plan would be:

Enhancing pedestrian connection to downtown via Broad Street.

Activating the site as a walkable high-density neighborhood.

Creating a pedestrian plaza.

Maintaining a visual connection with Mill Creek Park.

The proposed site for Building #3 which could possibly house City Offices and the Senior Center.

There should be parking aplenty. Building’s #1 and #2 will have underground parking. The current plan for Building #3 is to have an attached two-story parking structure.

Currently, the tipping point to get the development started in earnest are the plans for Building #3. Norfolk and the City have been discussing this location as a future home for Dexter’s city offices.

There are those on the City Council resistant to the plan. Paul Cousins told the Council, “I have heard from many people who are concerned about taking more property off the tax roll.”

Aerial view | Photo: Google maps.

That thought was countered with the property wouldn’t be taken off the tax roll, just the unit the City would be renting for office space. Councilmember Cousins favors remodeling the fire station once a new one is built. Councilmember Zach Michels also supports this idea believing it would be more cost-effective. Those who didn’t support a remodel pointed out park issues and ease of access in and out of the location for the general public.

Anyone who has been to the City offices can hardly deny the need for new space. But before anything happens, there is a big ‘IF’ that must first be resolved.

In May, Dexter City residents will vote on a bond millage proposal for $9.9 million for the construction of a new fire hall, city offices, and sheriff’s substation. IF approved, the old fire station at 8140 Main St. will be emptied when the new one is built. Some on the City Council favor remodeling the old fire station into city offices. Others on the Council, favor using a different site, possibly in the Broad St. development.

For illustration, Norfolk used artist renderings of Easton Towne Center, a similar project they constructed in Columbus, OH.

Norfolk designed the development to promote economic growth. It also expands the city’s central business district maintaining close proximity to downtown. Norfolk also believes it will promote walkability within the community.

Also being discussed is the idea that a new senior center could be included which could also double up as a community meeting space in the evenings.

“There are just so many advantages, so many good things that can be done here if we’re willing to take the steps to do it,” said Mayor Keough.

The entire presentation can be found in the City Council’s packet for Feb. 24, 2020.

Floor 1 plans for Building #3

Floor 2 plans for Building #3

Floor 3 plans for Building #3