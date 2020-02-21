Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Roundabouts, chip sealing, reconstruction, milling-resurfacing…

The Washtenaw County Road Commission has various road projects planned in 2020, including a lot of chip sealing.

At least 100 miles worth.

Advertisement

WCRC spokeswoman Emily Kizer said they road commission does, “have a big chip seal (aka seal coat) program planned this year, in fact, 2020 is going to be a big year for road construction of all types in Washtenaw County.”

“So far, we are planning to chip seal more than 100 miles of paved roads across the county,” Kizer said.

Kizer said the WCRC views chip seal as a, “really important tool in our pavement preservation tool box – it helps to protect asphalt from the harmful effects of sun and water for a reasonable price per mile (approximately $23,000 – $25,000 per mile).

“We try to chip seal roads that are still in good condition to help keep them in good condition,” she said.

The chip seal program this year will also see the WCRC trying some new things.

“We have some new equipment that will allow us to be more efficient with our seal coat operations this year,” Kizer said. “We are also testing out some new aggregate (aka chips) due to changes in supply from our previous supplier.”

Chip seal projects will happen all around the county. A few locally include portions of McGregor Road, Dexter Townhall Road and Hankerd in Dexter Township, Dexter-Chelsea Road in Lima Township, Kalmbach in Sylvan Township and North Territorial in Webster Township.

A big reconstruction will happen at the intersection of Ann Arbor-Saline Road and Wagner Road in Lodi Township. The project will see a center left-turn lane added, drainage improvements, the installation of a traffic signal and road reconstruction. The intersection is planned to be closed to traffic for approximately three months during construction, which should start this spring.

The WCRC also plans to do three roundabouts. Salem and Pittsfield townships will both see one put in while Scio Township will see a big roundabout project at Miller and Wagner roads.

There will also be a number of milling and resurfacing projects, including in Lima on Jackson Road and in Sylvan on Old U.S. 12.

These are just a few, so to see all of the 2020 projects and their details planned so far go to: https://www.wcroads.org/road-work-construction/projects/.