Police Chief Kazyak Shares CPD Progress on Five-Year Plan

Chief of Police Kevin Kazyak updated the City Council on the police department’s progress on the five-year plan, established in 2024, at the most recent council meeting. The plan focuses on three central points: employee engagement and success, enhancing operational efficiency and effectiveness, and building community partnerships and public trust. It also outlined actionable goals to mark progress through 2029.

“We’ve added two field training officers, five TASER instructors, two firearms instructors, one defensive acts instructor and a de-escalation instructor, and that’s all in-house,” Kazyak said. “And what I was looking to do is get the officers in-house personally involved in this training process, get them interested in different areas that they like, and then teach our own people this.”

To keep up engagement in the community, the CPD has begun hosting events to speak with residents about current concerns and hear feedback. A social coffee hour with the Chief was hosted, but due to low-attendance has been put on the “back burner” according to Kazyak, who says the event will return at a later date.

“We’re enhancing community outreach and engagement plans, and initiating community partnerships that include regular communication events and listening sessions between shareholders and CPD,” the Chief said. “We are talking with the Chelsea school district, senior center, library and Rotary Club.”

The city of Chelsea also recently brought on a community social worker, Emilee Fetters, who has experience working with incarcerated individuals, victims of domestic abuse, and other in-need demographics.

“She has worked hand in hand with the police on six or seven cases, helping us when we come across individuals that need additional assistance,” Kazyak said. “So, we’re able to contact Emilee and work with her to get these individuals the help that they need, and it’s provided. And she, additionally, is working with the community at the senior center and the library, providing a valuable outreach resource to individuals in our community.”

According to Chief Kazyak’s report, one of the primary goals of the five year plan is to “preserve human dignity and compassion in service delivery,” which has included training on de-escalation, implicit bias, cultural awareness and handling people in emotional distress. The department has also begun looking to partner with other local community groups, such as SRSLY and Equality Chelsea, to further expand engagement and accomplish their goals.

