Police Investigate an Alleged Assault in Dexter

A call to a residence in Dexter has led the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office to forward a case to the prosecutor involving alleged assault and the use of a knife.

The Sun Times News was alerted to a possible case involving serious circumstances through the CLEMIS system, which is a Courts and Law Enforcement Management Information System used in Washtenaw County. The alert stated the incident’s crime type was described as an assault with intent to murder. Police responded to the location the evening of Feb. 13, in the 7600 block of Dan Hoey Road in Dexter.

The Sun Times News followed up with Eugene Rush, a spokesman for the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

Rush said WSCO Deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 7600 Block of Dan Hoey Road in the city of Dexter for a family dispute, which had occurred a few days earlier.

Rush said the complainant advised that a known person had assaulted them with her hands and a knife in the prior incident. It’s reported the complainant received minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

No arrests have been made, but Rush said the case has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

