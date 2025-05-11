Police Week 2025 Honors Service and Sacrifice in Our Communities

The Sun Times News launches a weeklong series spotlighting law enforcement in our communities

This week, May 11-17, communities across the country pause to honor the men and women who serve in law enforcement.

National Police Week is a time to honor and remember law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty. The week includes the National Peace Officers Memorial Service and other events recognizing their sacrifice. It’s also an opportunity to support their families and show gratitude to those who continue to serve and protect our communities.

On May 5, the Saline City Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring observance of May 11–17 as Police Week. The declaration can be found in the city council meeting packet on the city’s website. It states in part:

“WHEREAS, it is important that all citizens know and understand the duties, responsibilities, hazards, and sacrifices of their law enforcement agency, and that members of our law enforcement agency recognize their duty to serve the people by safeguarding life and property, by protecting them against violence and disorder, and by protecting the innocent against deception and the weak against oppression;”

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED… I further call upon all citizens of the City of Saline to observe May 15th, as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day in honor of those law enforcement officers who, through their courageous deeds, have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community or have become disabled in the performance of duty, and let us recognize and pay respect to the survivors of our fallen heroes.”

In observance of National Police Week, The Sun Times News will feature stories highlighting the work done behind the badge to “safeguard life and property, protect against violence and disorder, and defend the innocent against deception and the weak against oppression.”

As National Police Week begins, The Sun Times News invites readers to take a closer look at law enforcement and those who serve behind the badge.