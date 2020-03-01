Advertisement





from Virginia Krueger

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, Chelsea District Library (CDL) will present the 11th annual Authors in Chelsea (AIC). This two-day event, featuring nationally-recognized children’s authors, includes assemblies and workshops for all Chelsea students in grades K-6, along with an opportunity for the public to meet all three authors in an evening event. For the first time, Authors in Chelsea will include Young 5s and Kindergarten students for a total of more than 1,200 students participating in the program’s 11th year.

Alyssa Capucilli, the author of the beloved Biscuit series used to launch the My First I Can Read series from HarperCollins, will be working with North Creek Elementary students. Capucilli has published more than 100 books for young readers including the bestselling Biscuit books, the Katy Duck series, and numerous picture books. Newbery Honor winner Kirby Larson will visit all students at South Meadows Elementary. Larson’s work focuses on historical fiction and her love for animals; students have been reading her Dogs of WWII series and the informational picture book Nubs: The True Story of a Mutt, a Marine, and a Miracle. At Beach Middle School, sixth-grade students will read Susan Vaught’s Edgar Award-winning and Junior Library Guild Selection Footer Davis is Probably Crazy. All sixth graders will hear Vaught speak and select groups will attend writing workshops with the author.

Nearly 400 books written by the visiting authors have been distributed to classrooms for students to read. These books allow students and teachers to prepare for each author’s visit and will become a permanent part of their classroom libraries. The purchase of these books was made possible through a grant from the Chelsea Education Foundation and support from the Friends of the Chelsea District Library. Each authors’ books are also available for checkout at CDL.

In addition to their time in the classrooms, this year’s distinguished guests will be featured at An Evening with the Authors, which is open to the public and free of charge. The event will take place on Tuesday, March 17 at 6:30 pm in the Washington Street Education Center Boardroom located at 500 Washington Street, Chelsea, MI. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to hear each author share their journey into the world of writing, participate in Q&A sessions, and get your books personally signed by the authors. Books will be available for purchase courtesy of Serendipity Books. The first 20 families to arrive will also receive a free book!

For further information about the Authors in Chelsea program, please visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org/authors-in-chelsea/.