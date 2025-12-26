Precinct Changes in Webster Township

Webster Township has reduced its number of voting precincts. The township clerk’s office sent out the message in December of the changes.

“For these reasons Webster Township has decided to take advantage of this change in election law and reduce our number of precincts from 3 down to 2,” the clerk’s message said.

The township clerk is Tonie Brovont.

The reasons have to do with the number of voters and costs.

The township clerk said, “The maximum number of people per a precinct used to be 2,999 voters, however recent changes in Michigan Election Law have pushed that number up to 4,999 voters. This number was increased due to expansions to Early and Absentee Voting, and subsequent increases in people utilizing them, relieving some pressure off Election Day.”

In addition, the clerk said, “Reducing the number of precincts in our Township also has associated cost benefits, both long and short term. Fewer precincts mean less people are needed to run Election Day, and less equipment to buy in the future. The Township’s current voting equipment will be due for replacement in 2027, and costs are projected to be as high as $15,000 per precinct. We found it vital to reduce our number of precincts now before this replacement happens.”

The township has sent out notification to residents of the change.

The township said the boundary for the new precincts will bisect the “Township in half along North Territorial Road. Residents living south of North Territorial will be in Precinct 1, and residents living north of North Territorial will be in Precinct 2. The one exception to this rule is the few residents within the Whitmore Lake School District that live just south of North Territorial, they will also be considered as part of Precinct 2.”

Not much will change for voters, according to the township. There is no action needed from voters.

The township said all the work has been done by the Clerk’s Office already and the information on the postcards is just for the voters’ reference.

“Precinct changes only affect where people vote, and in Webster Township’s case, all voters will still vote at the Webster Township Hall (5665 Webster Church Road),” the township clerk’s office said. “People within Precinct 1 will vote on the left side of the conference room, and people within Precinct 2 will vote on the right side of the conference room. Changing the precinct borders will in no way affect your Federal or State Representatives.”

The township said questions can be directed to the clerk’s office at 734-426-5103, or in person at 5665 Webster Church Road, Monday-Thursdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.