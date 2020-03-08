Advertisement





After only getting one of four area girls’ district predictions right last week, I am going to try my luck on the boys districts that tip off Monday night.

Division 1 at Saline – This is probably the toughest D1 district in the state with five of six teams having legitimate shots at winning the title. Not to mention that a pair of state-ranked teams are in the district, one of which is the defending state champs and sophomore phenom Emoni Bates and Ypsilanti Lincoln.

Saline (13-7) opens with SEC Red champion and ranked Ann Arbor Huron (19-1) Monday at 5:30 PM with the winner facing a strong Belleville (16-4) team at 5:30 Wednesday. The other side of the bracket has Lincoln (17-3) opens with Pioneer (12-8) at 7:00 Monday with the winner taking on Ypsilanti (9-11) Wednesday at 7:00 PM.

PREDICTION– Huron and Lincoln are the top two seeds with the River Rats beating Lincoln last week. Lincoln also had to go to overtime against Ypsilanti the last time they played. Saline is know to pull an upset of two come playoff time as well. Can’t pick against Emoni and the Splitters in the playoffs PICK- YPSILANTI LINCOLN

Division 1 at Brighton – Dexter has been an up and down team all season. They have the size to compete with a lot of teams and if their outside shooting is on watch out, but it has been very inconsistent all season.

Dexter (13-7) will face the winner of Mondays game between Ann Arbor Skyline (14-6) and Pinckney (13-7). The other side has South Lyon East (13-7) and Brighton (8-12) Monday with the winner facing South Lyon (10-10) Wednesday.

PREDICITION- There is no clear cut favorite in the district with 3-4 teams with great shots at the title. PICK – Ann Arbor Skyline

Division 2 at Onsted– Speaking of up and down teams, Chelsea has been just that this season. They took the defending champs Lincoln to the wire the first time they played and then fell 108-102 in double-overtime in what is probably the Ann Arbor area Game of the Year, but then dropped some games that they probably shouldn’t have as well.

The district is wide open with Chelsea and Onsted coming in as the top two seeds and no clear cut favorite.

Chelsea (13-7) opens with Adrian (10-10) Monday at 7:00 PM. The Maples are one of those teams that when people looked at the schedule, was a game they thought Chelsea would not lose to, but they did and the Maples are playing better of late. The winner gets Tecumseh (3-17) Wednesday night at 7:00. The other side had Onsted (13-7) against Hillsdale (7-13) Monday with the winner facing Columbia Central (8-12) Wednesday.

PREDICTION- If Chelsea can play like they did the two games against Lincoln, then they are the easy pick. The Bulldogs rely on the three-pointer and if they are hitting then they are real good. The question is can they hit from beyond the arch. PICK– CHELSEA

Division 3 at Clinton– Ypsilanti Arbor Prep is the big favorite in this district as the only team with a winning record. The others teams will battle it out for a chance to knock off Arbor Prep in the championship.

Manchester (8-12) opens with Clinton (7-13) Monday night with the winner taking on Ann Arbor Greenhills (3-17) Wednesday. Arbor Prep (14-6) take on Whitmore Lake (9-11) with the winner going to the finals.

PREDICTION- Manchester can put up some points with the Dutch all-time leading scorer on the team. They have a great shot at getting to the finals, but do they have enough to knock off Arbor Prep if they get there? PICK – ARBOR PREP