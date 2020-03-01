Advertisement





The girls’ basketball tournament tips off Monday and for the first time top two teams are seeded based on a scoring system implemented by the MHSAA.

The two teams with the top MPR will be put on opposite sides of the bracket and the other teams were then sorted by alphabetical order.

MPR is calculated using wins, losses and ties for games played between teams entered into the MHSAA tournament. Scores of games, margin of victory and location of games are not included in the MPR formula. The final MPR number is 25% of the team’s winning percentage, plus 50% of its opponent’s winning percentage, plus 25% of its opponent’s winning percentage.

Division 1 at Ypsilanti Lincoln- Saline and Ann Arbor Huron were the two top MPR teams. Saline (18-2) opens Monday against Belleville (4-16) with the winner taking on Ypsilanti Lincoln (4-16) Wednesday. Huron (17-3) takes on Ypsilanti (7-13) Monday with the winner facing Ann Arbor Pioneer (11-9) Wednesday.

Advertisement

PREDICTION– Saline and Huron split their two games during the regular season with Huron winning the SEC RED title with its only league loss to the Hornets. Saline led at home before falling late to the River Rats and then won by 11 at Huron. A rematch in the finals would be a another classic match-up. PICK- HURON

Division 1 at Brighton – Dexter are the to top ranked teams at the Brighton district. Brighton (17-3) should cruise to the finals with games against South Lyon (1-19) and Ann Arbor Skyline (1-19) in line to the finals. Dexter (16-4) opens with SEC White rival Pinckney (7-13) Monday with a tough match against South Lyon East (13-7) waiting in the semifinals Wednesday.

PREDICTION– Dexter should get by Pinckney after beating the Pirates by 30 last week. They better not look past South Lyon East in the semifinals. The Dreadnaughts finally got a signature win with an overtime win over D2 ranked Chelsea that helped them claim a share of the SEC White title. The signature win for Dexter is nice, but Brighton is a whole different level then Chelsea with two of its three losses coming to D1 second ranked Hartland. PICK– BRIGHTON

Division 2 at Chelsea- Chelsea and Parma Western are the top two seeds in the district and both are in the top 12 in Division 2 with Western 8th and Chelsea 12th. Chelsea (17-3) has a tough match-up in the opener Monday against Eaton Rapids (14-6) with the winner taking on Onsted (13-7) in the semis Wednesday. Parma Western (18-2) has a semifinal match-up with Hillsdale (4-16) Wednesday.

PREDICTION– Chelsea definitely has the harder path to the finals of the two top seeds. They better not look past Eaton Rapids in the opener and Onsted will be no pushover in the semifinals. Chelsea and Western in the finals would be a great match-up with two great defenses. PICK- CHELSEA (BECAUSE OF HOME COURT ADVANTAGE)

Division 3 at Adrian-Madison – Manchester lucked out and got sent the Madison instead of the loaded district at Grass Lake. The Dutch (9-11) will face the winner of Mondays match-up between Sand Creek (15-5) and Clinton (3-17). The other side of the bracket has Madison (12-5) against Hudson (1-19) with the winner playing Addison (4-16).

PREDICTION- It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Manchester pull an upset in the semifinals over Sand Creek. Five of the Dutch losses are to state ranked Grass Lake, Michigan Center, and Lenawee Christian as well as a loss to a strong Dexter squad. Manchester beat Adrian-Madison in overtime during the season. PICK- ADRIAN-MADISON