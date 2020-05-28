Advertisement

| 1 min | from City of Dexter Mayor Shawn Keough, with Doug Marrin |

Mayor Shawn Keough prepared his written report on May 20 for submission to the Dexter City Council at its May 26 meeting. Below is an excerpt with the Mayor telling residents and the council to prepare for the transition as restrictions are lifted. The entire report can be found on the City’s website.

COVID – 19 Preparedness – Prepare, Prepare, Prepare for Change

As we approach the Memorial Day weekend, we are starting to see signs that the Governor is allowing some increased activity. While the updated orders from the Governor will allow a small uptick in our economy and activity, we all need to continue to remember that this is not over. We are still in Stage 3 – Flattening of the Curve.

With the warmer weather here, I am already seeing an increase in the amount of people outside in our parks, trails and public spaces. I want to encourage everyone to be prepared for the likelihood of seeing more people and being around more people. Please continue to practice safe protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is still important and necessary. Please try to keep your kids away from the play equipment. It is not sanitized and we are encouraging people not to use these facilities. Please be polite and patient with those around you. Do not rush past anyone. Its ok to say hello or “on your left”. These simple signs show an understanding that we still need to be prudent and practice the appropriate social distancing protocols.

On behalf of the entire City Council and our staff, we appreciate everyone’s cooperation during these tough times. Please stay safe at home when you can but get some exercise and fresh air also. Please remember to check in on someone you care about each day. Giving them a call is a great way to pass the time and catch up. I am sure that they will appreciate it. Thank you all for your patience during this challenging (but hopefully improving) situation.