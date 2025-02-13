February 13, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Chelsea, Chelsea Education, Chelsea Government, Community, County, Dexter, Dexter Education, Dexter Government, Government, Washtenaw County

Private School near Dexter and Chelsea is looking at some land

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Private School near Dexter and Chelsea is looking at some land

by

The Wing Classical Academy is hoping to make a new home in Lima Township. This private school in the Dexter/Chelsea area has applied for a conditional use permit with the plan of building a new school.

The notice went out recently to the community that the Lima Township Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing for a conditional use permit application for the development of a private school in the R-1A Single Family Residential Zoning District.

The Sun Times News followed up with Lima Township Clerk Ann Kwaske to ask about this.

Kwaske said Wing Academy is currently running a small private school out of the New Harvest Church on Jackson Road. However, they’re interested in purchasing a property and constructing their own building. The new school is proposed to be located on Luick Drive.

Wing Academy is a Private K-8 school that offers a rigorous classical education encased in Christian Values. The school is currently leasing space at New Harvest church at 11875 Jackson Road.

The public hearing on this proposal is set for 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at Lima Township Hall, at 11452 Jackson Rd.

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media