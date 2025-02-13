Private School near Dexter and Chelsea is looking at some land

The Wing Classical Academy is hoping to make a new home in Lima Township. This private school in the Dexter/Chelsea area has applied for a conditional use permit with the plan of building a new school.

The notice went out recently to the community that the Lima Township Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing for a conditional use permit application for the development of a private school in the R-1A Single Family Residential Zoning District.

The Sun Times News followed up with Lima Township Clerk Ann Kwaske to ask about this.

Kwaske said Wing Academy is currently running a small private school out of the New Harvest Church on Jackson Road. However, they’re interested in purchasing a property and constructing their own building. The new school is proposed to be located on Luick Drive.

Wing Academy is a Private K-8 school that offers a rigorous classical education encased in Christian Values. The school is currently leasing space at New Harvest church at 11875 Jackson Road.

The public hearing on this proposal is set for 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at Lima Township Hall, at 11452 Jackson Rd.