Scam Alert: What to Do if You Get a “Final Notice” About Your Property

Learn how to spot deceptive mailers that look like bank notices but are actually sales tactics — and what steps to take to protect yourself.

By BCP Staff, FTC

Say you get a letter that seems to come from a bank. It says it’s related to your property, has the words “FINAL NOTICE,” printed on the letter, and has what looks like a refund check attached. Your first thought is that you’re getting money. But then you notice there’s no signature, and the small print says it isn’t a check. The mailer says to “Call IMMEDIATELY”. But what happens if you call?

Reports from people who called the number on a mailer like this say you’d get connected with someone who tries to sell you an extended warranty or service contract for your home or appliances — something completely unrelated to the final notice warning or the check. The official-looking mailer could be a scare tactic to get your attention, convince you to call, and then sell you something.

If you get a notice like this, before you call that number:

Do some research. Look up the phone number and bank’s name online plus words like “review,” “complaint” or “scam.” See what other people are saying. Did they call a number expecting to talk to a bank representative but instead got connected to someone selling an extended warranty or service contract? That’s probably a scam.

Look up the phone number and bank’s name online plus words like “review,” “complaint” or “scam.” See what other people are saying. Did they call a number expecting to talk to a bank representative but instead got connected to someone selling an extended warranty or service contract? That’s probably a scam. Check it out. Contact the bank the mailer seems to come from — but use a phone number, email, or website that you know is real.

Contact the bank the mailer seems to come from — but use a phone number, email, or website that you know is real. Take your time. If, after all, you’re interested in an extended warranty or service contract, do some research, ask friends and family for referrals, get the offer in writing, review it carefully, and make sure you understand what you’re getting.

Did you or someone you know get a similar mailer or suspect a scam? Tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.